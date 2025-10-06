Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Inefficient in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon rushed three times for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
The rookie from Oklahoma State played 14 offensive snaps and served as Miami's top reserve running back again in the Week 5 loss. Gordon has now rushed 21 times for 58 yards and a touchdown this season while catching two of three targets for an additional four yards. He's expected to continue playing a reserve role on the Dolphins' offense in a Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
