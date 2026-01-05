Gordon carried the ball nine times for nine yards during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Patriots. He also secured his only target for two yards.

Gordon was only slightly less efficient than lead ballcarrier Jaylen Wright (13 carries for 23 yards), as the Dolphins were unable to do anything of note on the ground with De'Von Achane (shoulder) sidelined Week 18. A rookie sixth-round pick, Gordon impressed during the preseason for Miami and kicked off the regular season in the No. 2 role behind Achane, but over the course of the year he fell to the No. 3 spot. Across 17 regular-season appearances, Gordon compiled 70 carries for 199 yards (2.8 YPC) and three scores, while also securing seven of nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. He'll figure to spend the offseason again competing with Wright for depth opportunities behind Achane.