Gordon carried the ball 19 times for 69 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots. He failed to catch his only target.

For the first time since De'Von Achane (knee) went down in Week 3 and Gordon became Miami's lead back, the second-year player was held out of the end zone. Over the last four games, Gordon has amassed 360 rushing yards and three TDs on 71 totes (5.1 yards per carry), but he's added exactly zero receiving yards to his totals. Gordon will try to begin a new TD streak in Week 9 against the Lions.