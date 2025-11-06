Gordon (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions after having been forced out of last Thursday's loss to the Ravens early with an ankle injury. If he's able to upgrade to a full practice session Friday, Gordon could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills. Jaylen Wright, who was inactive versus Baltimore, will stand to handle a reserve role behind De'Von Achane if Gordon is inactive or at less than full health Week 10.