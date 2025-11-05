Gordon (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon is already handling limited reps after having been forced out of Miami's loss to Baltimore on Thursday due to an ankle injury. The rookie running back is reportedly considered day-to-day, so it wouldn't be out of the question for him to gain clearance in time for Sunday's game against the Bills. Per Furones, he said Wednesday that his ankle is 'OK.' If Gordon isn't able to play Week 10, however, Jaylen Wright will project to handle No. 2 backfield duties behind De'Von Achane.