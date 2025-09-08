Gordon rushed twice for four yards and brought in his only target for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Gordon came into his first professional regular-season game with the prospect of filling a solid No. 2 role behind De'Von Achane. However, a wild first half that saw the Colts establish a 20-0 lead by intermission essentially nullified the ground attack, with Achane himself logging just seven carries on the day. As a result, Gordon was rendered a non-factor, but he could be in line for more opportunities during a Week 2 home matchup against the Patriots since Jaylen Wright (knee) is expected to remain sidelined for that contest.