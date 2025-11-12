Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Limited with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gordon managed to play through his ankle injury during Miami's win over the bills in Week 10, though he was relegated to the No. 3 backfield role behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. If Gordon is able to upgrade to full practice reps prior to Sunday's matchup against the Commanders in Madrid, he could again overtake Wright for the top backup gig.
