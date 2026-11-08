Gordon rushed 16 times for 55 yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Dolphins' 19-9 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Gordon worked in the lead role as expected but found running room at a premium against a game Lions defense. Gordon has at least Sunday's carry total in four straight games, but he's now seen his rushing yardage totals decline in consecutive games. Jaylen Wright's inactive status due to a quadriceps injury helped Gordon's touch floor overall, and the latter should remain the top option in Miami's ground attack in a favorable Week 10 road matchup against the Colts next Sunday.