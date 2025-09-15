Gordon rushed once for eight yards and secured his only target for five yards during Miami's 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Gordon was again relegated to a minor role behind starting RB De'Von Achane, even with Jaylen Wright (knee) sidelined a second straight week. With Wright seemingly a candidate to suit up Thursday night against the Bills in Week 3, Gordon's path to consistent offensive touches is only going to get cloudier. The rookie sixth-round pick's involvement could ramp up as the season progresses, especially if Miami's season goes completely off the rails, but for now Gordon isn't a consideration for weekly fantasy lineups.