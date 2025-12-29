Gordon did not log a carry or target during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gordon has now operated in a clear depth role behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright in three consecutive games, in which span he's combined for minus-one rushing yards on three carries. The rookie sixth-round pick played a career-high 15 snaps on special teams versus Tampa Bay, across which he also logged one assisted tackle. Gordon stands to operate as the Dolphins' third-string running back again during the team's regular-season finale on the road against New England in Week 18.