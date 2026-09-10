Gordon (ribs) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon recently returned to practice without a non-contact jersey. With his full participation in Wednesday's practice, all signs are pointing toward his availability for Week 1 versus the Raiders. The 22-year-old finished the 2025 campaign by rushing for 199 yards and three touchdowns off 70 carries, adding seven grabs for 32 yards and a touchdown in 17 regular-season appearances. Gordon currently occupies the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.