Gordon carried the ball once for one rushing yard during Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Bengals.

Gordon operated as the clear No. 3 man out of the backfield for Miami, while De'Von Achane rushed 15 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Wright logged nine carries for 35 yards and a score. The rookie sixth-round pick has definitively been overtaken by Wright as the top backup to Achane, so he can be expected to remain in the third-string role as the Dolphins close out the 2025 campaign versus Tampa Bay in Week 17 and against the Patriots in Week 18.