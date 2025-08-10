Gordon rushed eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown while catching one of three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears.

Gordon's touchdown came on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Wright and Alexander Mattison (neck) entered the game prior to Gordon and each had a touchdown run as well, so Gordon still has some ground to make up in the competition to back up De'Von Achane, even with Mattison getting hurt Sunday. Gordon, whom the Dolphins selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, will look to build on this strong debut in the team's second preseason game against the Lions on Saturday.