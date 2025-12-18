Gordon (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon sustained an ankle injury midway through the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Steelers. His full practice Wednesday indicates that the injury isn't a concern for the rookie sixth-rounder, which puts him on track to play Sunday against the Bengals. Gordon has turned 60 carries into 191 yards and three touchdowns and six catches (one eight targets) for 30 yards and one score through 14 regular-season games.