Gordon rushed 20 times for 76 and brought in four of five targets for 39 yards in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Filling his customary workhorse role in Miami's ground attack, Gordon handled all but four of the Dolphins' running back carries while finishing with a team-high reception total. The second-year back eclipsed 75 rushing yards for the fourth time in six games in the process, and Gordon's catch and receiving yardage totals were also season highs. Gordon should remain in a high-volume role in a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.