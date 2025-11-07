Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Questionable after limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gordon logged a trio of limited practices during the week. If the backup running back doesn't get the green light to play Sunday, Jaylen Wright would assume change-of-pace duties behind De'Von Achane.
