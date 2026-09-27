Gordon rushed 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Gordon capitalized on his added opportunities after De'Von Achane (knee) exited the game in the first quarter. The 2025 sixth-round pick capped Miami's 17-play, 91-yard opening drive with a three-yard touchdown run, one play after Gordon converted a third-and-9 with an 11-yard run. Miami's offense produced just three points the rest of the way and Gordon exited briefly due to cramps but returned. Achane is feared to have a major injury, and if Jaylen Wright (foot) is also unable to play against the Vikings in Week 3, Gordon would be in line to handle a substantial workload again in the Dolphins' struggling offense.