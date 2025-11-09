Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Ready for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Gordon suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the second half of Miami's Week 9 loss to the Ravens. However, he managed to log three limited practices in preparation for the matchup against Buffalo, which was enough for him to suit up. Gordon should get a handful of carries while serving as De'Von Achane's backup.
