Gordon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Gordon suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the second half of Miami's Week 9 loss to the Ravens. However, he managed to log three limited practices in preparation for the matchup against Buffalo, which was enough for him to suit up. Gordon should get a handful of carries while serving as De'Von Achane's backup.

