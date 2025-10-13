Gordon carried the ball twice for one yard during Miami's narrow 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Gordon once again struggled to display efficiency while operating as the Dolphins' top reserve backfield option, while starter De'Von Achane gashed Los Angeles with 16 carries for 128 rushing yards (8.0 YPC) and two scores, adding four grabs for 22 yards in the receiving game (six targets). At this stage, Gordon retains fantasy value purely as a handcuff in deeper formats, as his availability has rendered Jaylen Wright a healthy scratch. The rookie sixth-round pick faces a rough matchup on the road against Cleveland in Week 7.