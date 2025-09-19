Gordon rushed nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

The rookie sixth-round pick capped off the opening possession of the night with a two-yard touchdown run, his first NFL score. Gordon had logged only three total carries through the first two games, making his workload boost Thursday night particularly notable. Lead back De'Von Achane finished with just three more carries than Gordon, although the former was also targeted nine times. Given Gordon was productive with his opportunities against Buffalo, he could fill a solid complementary role once again in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 29.