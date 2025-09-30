Gordon rushed six times for 10 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night.

Gordon found much less running room than backfield mate De'Von Achane, who picked up 99 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on his 20 totes. Gordon now has single-digit rushing yardage totals in three of his first four games, and although he's seen some short-yardage and red-zone work, he saw Achane cash in on an opportunity in the latter capacity with a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The rookie sixth-round pick fantasy prospects remain modest heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Panthers that is favorable for ground attacks.