Gordon carried the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Vikings. He also caught both his targets for zero yards.

On a day when Malik Willis and the passing game could get very little going against a tough Minnesota defense, Gordon was Miami's only reliable weapon. His longest gain went for 53 yards, and he scored his team's only TD on a 12-yard jaunt late in the third quarter. With De'Von Achane (knee) lost for the rest of the season, Gordon has staked his claim to taking over the lead role in the backfield -- Jaylen Wright, his main competition, managed just seven rushing yards on five carries. Gordon will look to build on this performance in Week 5 at home against the Bengals.