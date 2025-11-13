Gordon (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gordon was also limited Wednesday, so he may need to work fully Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation. In the Dolphins' Week 10 win over the Bills, Gordon logged just three snaps on offense and one carry, while Jaylen Wright was out there for 10 snaps and recorded five carries. Neither back is a high-percentage fantasy lineup option as long as De'Von Achane (22 carries versus Buffalo) remains healthy.