Gordon rushed 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while catching one of three targets for no gain in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Jets.

Gordon extended his touchdown streak to four games with a one-yard rushing score in the first quarter. Over that four-game span, Gordon has 69 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns, having established himself as the go-to option in Miami's backfield following De'Von Achane's season-ending ACL tear. If the 1-5 Dolphins can stay competitive at home against the Patriots in Week 8, Gordon would be in line to handle another heavy rushing workload, especially if Jaylen Wright (quadriceps) doesn't play after exiting Sunday's win.