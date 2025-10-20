Gordon carried the ball five times for 11 yards during Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Gordon continues to operate as the Dolphins' clear No. 2 back behind De'Von Achane, a role in which he's combined for 28 carries for 70 rushing yards (2.5 YPC) and one touchdown across seven regular-season appearances this year. He's also secured four of six targets for seven yards during that span. The rookie sixth-round pick projects to continue operating ahead of Jaylen Wright, who was active Week 7 but didn't log a carry, versus the Falcons in Week 8.