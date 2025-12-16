Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Suffers ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Steelers after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.
Gordon was hurt on his second carry of the game as he was hit hard in the backfield. He managed to limp off the field with the help of trainers, though there aren't further details at this time.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Backs up Wright after Achane injury•
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Works alongside Wright•
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Gets into end zone in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Cleared after full practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Still limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Limited with ankle injury•