Gordon (ankle) is considered day-to-day with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gordon, who was forced out of Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Ravens after logging 13 snaps and two carries, should benefit from the fact that the Dolphins don't play again until Nov. 9 against the Bills. Added context regarding the running back's Week 10 status is slated to arrive no later than next week once Miami resumes practicing, but if Gordon ends up limited or sidelined versus Buffalo, Jaylen Wright (a healthy scratch versus Baltimore) would likely rejoin the mix rejoin the backfield mix behind De'Von Achane.