Gordon carried the ball once for minus-three yards during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bills.

Gordon was active Sunday despite entering the contest officially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he seceded the No. 2 role to Jaylen Wright, who rushed five times for 17 yards. As has been the case all season, however, it was De'Von Achane who stood out as the offensive engine of the Dolphins' upset divisional win, rushing 22 times for 174 yards and two scores and securing all six of his targets for another 51 receiving yards. Gordon will likely reclaim the top backup gig Week 11 versus the Commanders in Madrid, as long as he's back to full health, but Achane's dominance hasn't left much room for any other running back on this roster to emerge as a fantasy contributor.