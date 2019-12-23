Dolphins' Patrick Laird: Another pedestrian outing
Laird rushed eight times for 17 yards during Sunday's 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals. He also caught his only target for one yard.
Laird logged fewer touches than fellow rookie Myles Gaskin (ankle), who rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, indicating that he may have bumped down to the No. 2 role on Miami's depth chart. Gaskin was carted off the field due to a left ankle in the fourth quarter Week 16, however, and if he were to miss any time Laird could be in line to handle the bulk of backfield reps during Week 17's finale against the Patriots.
