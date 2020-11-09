Laird had one carry for a loss of one yard and caught his only target for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Laird was relegated to a reserve role behind Jordan Howard (10 carries) and Salvon Ahmed (seven carries), even on a day when both Myles Gaskin (knee) and Matt Breida (hamstring) were unavailable. He'll remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Chargers.