Laird had two carries for 19 yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Chargers.

Laird served as Miami's No. 2 running back Sunday, but he didn't see much action outside of spelling Salvon Ahmed (21 carries for 85 yards and a score). With Jordan Howard no longer on the team, Laird could see a slightly expanded depth role. On the other hand, both Matt Breida (hamstring) and Myles Gaskin (knee) could return to the backfield over the next few weeks, at which point Laird may become completely uninvolved on offense.