Laird fumbled his lone nine-yard carry during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.
The Dolphins never lost control of Sunday's divisional victory over the Jets, despite recording a total of four fumbles as a team, but Laird's contribution to that statistic certainly won't earn him praise from the coaching staff. He has just four carries on the season.
