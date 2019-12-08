Laird rushed 15 times for 48 yards and caught four of five targets for 38 more in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.

Laird operated as Miami's featured back, but he finished with 17 fewer rushing yards than quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The man Fitzpatrick nicknamed "The intern" is a full-fledged employee now, having touched the ball 33 times in the past two weeks. Desperate owners could do worse than Laird against the Giants in Week 15.