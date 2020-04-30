Dolphins' Patrick Laird: Gets competition in backfield
Laird is joined by offseason acquisitions Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the Miami backfield, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Salguero projects Laird for the third spot at running back, ahead of Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin (ankle) and De'Lance Turner. While he averaged only 2.7 yards on 62 carries last season, Laird showed some skill in the passing game with 23 catches for 204 yards on 30 targets (6.8 YPT), and he also finished seventh on the team with 259 special-teams snaps. Laird fits the mold of what NFL teams usually like for the final RB spot on a 53-man roster.
