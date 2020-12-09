Laird ran for six yards over three rush attempts, adding two catches for 16 yards during Sunday's 19-7 win against Cincinnati.

Laird not only avoided relegation to the coach's dog house after fumbling his only carry last Sunday against the Jets, but he also doubled his previous season high in offensive touches as Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) sat out. With Miami having waived Jordan Howard on Nov. 17, the 25-year-old Laird may see more opportunities down the stretch for the 8-4 Dolphins.