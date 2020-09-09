Laird is not on Wednesday's injury report, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Laird is healthy heading into Miami's season opener. Just how involved he'll be is a different story, as he's currently buried behind Jordan Howard, Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin on the running back depth chart.
