Laird played two offensive snaps during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.
Laird closed out the 2020 campaign with his second game in a row sans either a carry or target. With both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed available, Laird's opportunities for backfield work effectively dried up. Even if the Dolphins don't make significant additions to the running back room during the offseason, Laird's best-case scenario for 2021 would likely be to begin the year in a reserve role.
