Laird had four carries for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs. He also caught his only target for four yards.

Laird appeared to be in position for increased touches when Myles Gaskin (illness) having tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to Sunday's game, but he took a clear back seat to DeAndre Washington. It looks like Gaskin could be forced to miss more time, but Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Matt Breida (illness) could each have a chance to return against the Patriots in Week 15.