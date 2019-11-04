Play

Laird is primed to climb Miami's depth chart with Mark Walton facing a four-game suspension, Safid Deen of the South Florida South Sentinel reports.

Laird hasn't yet played a snap on offense this season, but he's served as a special-teams contributor in seven contests. He and Myles Gaskin appear set to play depth roles behind Kalen Ballage for at least the next four weeks, though the Dolphins could also opt to sign another running back to the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories