Laird (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Laird left last week's win over the Rams with this injury, and the ankle is still bothering him, though it's encouraging that he was at least able to practice. That participation puts him ahead of the curve compared to Matt Breida (hamstring), who didn't practice. If Breida's unable to play Sunday against the Cardinals, that could set the stage for Laird to start with Myles Gaskin (knee) sidelined.
