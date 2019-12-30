Dolphins' Patrick Laird: Lukewarm finish to season
Laird carried the ball 11 times for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Patriots. He also secured four of five targets for 48 yards.
Laird once again did most of his damage through the air while struggling to produce on the ground in Sunday's season finale. The undrafted rookie out of California wraps up the 2019 season with 62 carries for 168 yards (2.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught 24 of 30 targets for 204 yards. While it seems extremely unlikely that the Dolphins will deploy Laird as the lead back in 2020, the 24-year-old's solid performance down the stretch may very well secure him a rotational or depth role.
