Laird caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
The 25-year-old played 17 offensive snaps during the contest but wasn't much of a factor in the gameplan. Matt Breida returned from injury and played only seven snaps while Salvon Ahmed dominated the backfield work.
