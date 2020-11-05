Laird (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With the Dolphins placing No. 1 back Myles Gaskin (ankle) on injured reserve earlier Thursday, top backup Matt Breida (hamstring) trending toward sitting out Sunday's game in Arizona and trade-deadline pickup DeAndre Washington (COVID-19 protocol) not available to make his debut until Week 9, Laird's ability to shake off the minor ankle injury takes on added importance. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks with his ankle heading into the weekend, Laird should be in line to serve as the Dolphins' top pass-catching back against the Cardinals, while Jordan Howard presumably operates as the team's top option on the ground. Laird has been mostly limited to special-teams work in 2020, but he had a degree of fantasy utility in PPR formats while seeing steady action on offense during the final quarter of the 2019 season. Over those final four contests, Laird averaged 56.7 scrimmage yards and four targets per game.