Laird did not garner any rush attempts or targets during Thursday's 31-13 win against Jacksonville.

The 25-year-old back earned just one offensive snap during Thursday Night Football, securing the vast majority of his work on special teams while Myles Gaskin (22 carries), Matt Breida (three) and Jordan Howard (three) split Miami's RB rushing attempts. Laird hauled in both of his targets for nine yards Week 1 against the Patriots, but he remains without a carry through the early stages of his second pro campaign. Week 4 does not offer a promising matchup for the Dolphins' backfield in general, with Miami opposing Seattle's No. 2 rush defense.