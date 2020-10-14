Laird garnered 10 offensive snaps, though he did not register a carry during Sunday's 43-17 win against the 49ers.

With Miami carrying a 30-7 lead into the second half, the 25-year-old back saw a higher-than-usual level of involvement Week 5. In fact, Laird's 10 offensive snaps were more than the eight he had between Weeks 1 and 4 combined. Laird hasn't fielded an offensive touch since recording two receptions in the season opener against New England, but with a matchup against the Jets on the Week 6 docket, Laird may in line for some more playing time.