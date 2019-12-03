Laird is expected to see increased work out of the backfield after Kalen Ballage (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Safid Dean of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ballage sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Eagles, and Laird subsequently led the backfield with 10 carries for five yards while catching four of five targets for 43 yards. The undrafted rookie ended up playing 43 offensive snaps in the contest, far outpacing next man up Myles Gaskin (16 snaps). The Jets' stout run defense presents a tough matchup for Week 14, but Laird could retain some value as a pass catcher with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 109 yards in the last four games.