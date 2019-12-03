Dolphins' Patrick Laird: Set for increased work
Laird is expected to see increased work out of the backfield after Kalen Ballage (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Safid Dean of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ballage sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Eagles, and Laird subsequently led the backfield with 10 carries for five yards while catching four of five targets for 43 yards. The undrafted rookie ended up playing 43 offensive snaps in the contest, far outpacing next man up Myles Gaskin (16 snaps). The Jets' stout run defense presents a tough matchup for Week 14, but Laird could retain some value as a pass catcher with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 109 yards in the last four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.