Laird carried the ball three times for 20 yards during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns. He also failed to catch his only target.

Laird didn't see much volume as a receiver during Sunday's blowout loss, but he did show some explosiveness in very limited work as a rusher. If concerns about No. 1 running back Kalen Ballage's lack of efficiency (1.9 YPC) continue to mount, it's possible that Laird and fellow rookie Myles Gaskin could carve out increased roles down the stretch.