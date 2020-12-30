Laird didn't garner any carries or targets during Saturday's 26-25 win against the Raiders.

Laird's entire 15-snap workload came via special teams during Miami's Week 16 win. The 25-year-old had taken a combined 50 offensive snaps over the Dolphins' preceding two outings against Kansas City and New England. However, with Myles Gaskin having returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to face the Raiders, Laird was relegated from the offense entirely.

