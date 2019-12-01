Dolphins' Patrick Laird: Team's lead back in Week 13 win
Laird ran for five yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and hauled in four of five targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 37-31 win against Philadelphia.
The rookie back out of California stepped up following Kalen Ballage's (leg) second-quarter exit, garnering seven more rush attempts than any other Dolphins player on the afternoon and finishing tied for third on the team in targets. Though his rushing efficiency was putrid Sunday, he had been economical on a limited sample size coming into Week 13, rushing for 31 yards on his first six NFL carries and turning eight receptions into 66 yards. Even if Ballage is forced to sit out Miami's Week 14 game and Laird is thrust into a prime role, he would still be a risky play given that the Jets have held opposing backs to a meager 3.0 yards per rush on the year.
