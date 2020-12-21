Laird had two carries for 20 yards during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots. He also secured both of his targets for 12 yards.
Laird worked as a depth and change-of-pace option behind Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida in Week 15, logging runs of eight and 12 yards. If Myles Gaskin (undisclosed) can return from the COVID-19 list for Week 16, however, Laird's role on offense could dissipate entirely.
